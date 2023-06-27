Northern LA parishes receive $75,000 in humanities grants

NELA parishes receive Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grants
NELA parishes receive Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grants(Source: Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 49 humanities organizations $457,000 with the support from the State of Louisiana. The Louisiana Culture Care Fund (LCCF) has also awarded 45 organizations general operating grants totaling $425,000. Four of those organizations received $32,000 in Strategic Partnership grants.

The funds from LCCF help organizations by supporting various operational expenses such as, staff payroll and benefits, rent, mortgage, insurance and utilities. 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organizations, public libraries and state and federally recognized Tribes with strong humanities focus, as well as the state’s humanities-focused media, festivals, and more were awarded the grants, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

“The organizations these grants support engage the public in programming about our shared human experience,” said Erin Voisin, LEH director of grants. “They create access points for learning and growing that enable us to connect with our histories, ourselves and one another.”

Several parishes received general operating support grants from the LCCF, totaling $75,000.

  • East Carroll Parish Library - Lake Providence - $10,000
  • Friends of the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum - Monroe - $10,000
  • Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum - Monroe - $10,000
  • Northeast Louisiana Arts Council - Monroe - $10,000
  • Louisiana Anthology - Ruston - $5,000
  • Union Museum of History and Art - Farmerville - $5,000
  • Caddo Pine Island Oil & Historical Society (LA Oil & Gas Museum) - Oil City - $5,000
  • Dorcheat Historical Association and Museum, Inc. - Minden - $5,000
  • Robinson Film Center - Shreveport - $15,000

Details about LEH’s grant programs can be found at their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan
Lawyer Gordon McKernan buys ‘rally’ Jell-O shots as LSU record surpasses 50k
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Forecast Forecast: Temperatures are Heating Up

Latest News

The University of Louisiana at Monroe
WATCH NOW: ULM accepting building donation
ULM has accepted a donation of two buildings from Lumen.
ULM receives largest donation in school’s history
ULM has accepted a donation of two buildings from Lumen.
Lumen Donates Two Campus Buildings to ULM
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell