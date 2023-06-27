NELA parishes receive $75,000 in humanities grants

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has awarded 49 humanities organizations $457,000 with the support from the State of Louisiana. The Louisiana Culture Care Fund (LCCF) has also awarded 45 organizations general operating grants totaling $425,000. Four of those organizations received $32,000 in Strategic Partnership grants.

The funds from LCCF help organizations by supporting various operational expenses such as, staff payroll and benefits, rent, mortgage, insurance and utilities. 501(c)(3) non-profit cultural organizations, public libraries and state and federally recognized Tribes with strong humanities focus, as well as the state’s humanities-focused media, festivals, and more were awarded the grants, ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

“The organizations these grants support engage the public in programming about our shared human experience,” said Erin Voisin, LEH director of grants. “They create access points for learning and growing that enable us to connect with our histories, ourselves and one another.”

Several NELA parishes received general operating support grants from the LCCF, totaling $75,000.

East Carroll Parish Library - Lake Providence - $10,000

Friends of the Chennault Aviation & Military Museum - Monroe - $10,000

Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum - Monroe - $10,000

Northeast Louisiana Arts Council - Monroe - $10,000

Louisiana Anthology - Ruston - $5,000

Union Museum of History and Art - Farmerville - $5,000

Details about LEH’s grant programs can be found at their website.

