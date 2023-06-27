La. awarded nearly $1.4 billion for expansion of broadband services

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - President Joseph R. Biden announced Monday that the administration awarded Louisiana nearly $1.4 billion to improve broadband services.

In a news release from the office of the Governor John Bel Edwards, ConnectLA calls the allocation a historic federal investment. It’s the eighth largest investment in the country.

Now that the state has been awarded these funds by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, local governments and citizens can apply to gain access to this money. Because of reliable internet services, a production and branding agency based in Franklin Parish is able to provide creative services. Micah Touchet, creative director for NewBirth Creative in Winnsboro, says only 15% of his clientele are local residents. Having high-speed internet allows him to reach a bigger audience.

“Probably, an easy 85% of what I do is reliant on a broadband connection,” says Touchet. “I’ve been here since 2001, and it has been unreliable until March of this year.”

But for Touchet, connecting with a reliable internet service is not enough. It’s imperative that his customers have access to high-speed internet to get the job done, 100%.

“And then, also if they’re in an area where they have poor connectivity, then sending files like video or audio files, photography - is usually a little bit slower than it would need to be,” Touchet says.

The office of Congresswoman Julia Letlow says local governments that partner with a private provider can gain access to these funds by applying for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broad Opportunities, also known as the GUMBO grant program. The GUMBO grant program awarded VOLT Broadband in Franklin Parish over $2 million last year. The service provider’s operating manager, Jeff Churchwell, says they have approximately 750 miles of infrastructure.

“Volt Broadband has brought something to rural northeast Louisiana that has not been there before, so the improvement was made when we built the infrastructure and made it available to those customers,” says Churchwell.

Find more information about the grant program and its past recipients here.

