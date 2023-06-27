Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
(KSLA) - Ryan Mallett, former quarterback of the Arkansas Razorback and head football coach of White Hall, reportedly drowned while in Florida, according to 5 News, KSLA’s sister station.
He was a Texarkana, Texas native.
Multiple sports agencies have posted condolence messages on social media.
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett passed away after drowning in Florida on Tuesday. He was 35 years old 🙏https://t.co/ciUHG9NulW pic.twitter.com/x4puxUpHru— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2023
He was 35 years old at the time of his passing.
The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023
Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/TUpa7cpXoS
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.