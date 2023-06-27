Cooling centers available during high temperatures
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With temperatures on the rise, several cooling centers are opening for the public.
During high temperatures, it is important to practice extreme heat safety. During extreme heat, you should make sure to:
- Stay Hydrated. Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
- Stay Cool. Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, it is important to find a cooling location.
- Find shade. If you are not able to be inside, find a shady place outside to be out of direct sunlight.
- Check on Others. People with a greater risk of heat illness are older adults, infants and children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions. If you notice someone having symptoms of heat illness, act fast.
Below is a list of cooling centers open to the community:
Camden, Ark.
- District Court lobby - open 24 hours
- Camden Library
- Cullendale Baptist Church
- Stephens Community Center
- Camden City Hall
- Camden Courthouse lobby
Check back later to see if more centers have become available.
