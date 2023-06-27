Cooling centers available during high temperatures

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With temperatures on the rise, several cooling centers are opening for the public.

During high temperatures, it is important to practice extreme heat safety. During extreme heat, you should make sure to:

Stay Hydrated. Remember to drink plenty of fluids.

Stay Cool. Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, it is important to find a cooling location.

Find shade. If you are not able to be inside, find a shady place outside to be out of direct sunlight.

Check on Others. People with a greater risk of heat illness are older adults, infants and children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions. If you notice someone having symptoms of heat illness, act fast.

Below is a list of cooling centers open to the community:

Camden, Ark.

District Court lobby - open 24 hours

Camden Library

Cullendale Baptist Church

Stephens Community Center

Camden City Hall

Camden Courthouse lobby

Check back later to see if more centers have become available.

A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity. (Source: Weather.gov)

