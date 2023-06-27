Cooling centers available during high temperatures

Cooling centers available during high temperatures
Cooling centers available during high temperatures(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With temperatures on the rise, several cooling centers are opening for the public.

During high temperatures, it is important to practice extreme heat safety. During extreme heat, you should make sure to:

  • Stay Hydrated. Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
  • Stay Cool. Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible. If your home does not have air conditioning, it is important to find a cooling location.
  • Find shade. If you are not able to be inside, find a shady place outside to be out of direct sunlight.
  • Check on Others. People with a greater risk of heat illness are older adults, infants and children, pregnant women and people with medical conditions. If you notice someone having symptoms of heat illness, act fast.

Below is a list of cooling centers open to the community:

Camden, Ark.

  • District Court lobby - open 24 hours
  • Camden Library
  • Cullendale Baptist Church
  • Stephens Community Center
  • Camden City Hall
  • Camden Courthouse lobby

Check back later to see if more centers have become available.

A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above...
A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally, 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity. (Source: Weather.gov)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte and attorney Gordon McKernan
Lawyer Gordon McKernan buys ‘rally’ Jell-O shots as LSU record surpasses 50k
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Forecast Forecast: Temperatures are Heating Up
Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom were offered spots on the Titan submersible’s ill-fated trip...
‘That could’ve been us’: Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns

Latest News

ULM plans live stream event for major announcement happening today at 10 a.m.
WATCH NOW: ULM accepting building donation
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
LSU Tigers devour Florida Gators to win national title
More kids getting outdoors and learning more about themselves