Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

STR8W8
ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast: Severe Storms and Extreme Heat This Week
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
13-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

Latest News

FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
According to authorities, the suspect in the disappearance is 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez
Amber Alert canceled for 2-month-old baby in California