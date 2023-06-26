Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts cadet camp

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office annual teen cadet academy started on Monday in West Monroe. The academy welcomed in six teens this year that are interested in law enforcement.

It is a weeklong camp full of exercises and detailed tasks geared towards the daily operations of the sheriff’s office. Camp coordinator Leha Odom said students will be able to experience multiple sides of officers’ work.

“It’s to teach them how to work as a team,” Odom said. “Also, for this particular camp we have different divisions from the sheriff’s office but also different agencies come in to teach blocks.”

Odom said the plan is for the students to be able to take some of the information about law enforcement and spread it to others interested in the field.

