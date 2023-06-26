Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office hosts cadet camp

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office annual teen cadet academy started on Monday in West Monroe. The academy welcomed in six teens this year that are interested in law enforcement.

It is a weeklong camp full of exercises and detailed tasks geared towards the daily operations of the sheriff’s office. Camp coordinator Leha Odom said students will be able to experience multiple sides of officers’ work.

“It’s to teach them how to work as a team,” Odom said. “Also, for this particular camp we have different divisions from the sheriff’s office but also different agencies come in to teach blocks.”

Odom said the plan is for the students to be able to take some of the information about law enforcement and spread it to others interested in the field.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STR8W8
ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Extreme Heat This Week
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
13-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

Latest News

Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office Hosts Cadet Camp
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/26
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an...
LSU baseball boasts deep New Orleans connections
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter