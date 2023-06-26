Nutritional benefits of Okra with nutritionist Jen Avis
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As summer begins, so does Okra season, and today, Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the health benefits of Okra.
Avis informed the viewers about a couple of cool facts; she says Okra is nicknamed “lady fingers” because of the way they look. She also says most people think Okra is a vegetable, but it’s actually a fruit.
As far as health and nutritional values, Avis says Okra:
- Is low in calories.
- Contains 2 grams of protein.
- Is rich in magnesium.
- Contains vitamins C, K, and A.
- Is an antioxidant.
