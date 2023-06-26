Local NFL stars host youth football camp at West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 300 kids got to learn from some home grown professional talent at a youth football camp hosted at West Monroe High School. Three current NFL players and former northeast Louisiana stars came back home to give back to the community that built them. Former West Monroe Rebel and current Carolina Panthers safety, Xavier Woods, gave some pointers to some future stars. His former teammate at West Monroe and current Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle, Cam Robinson, also joined in to give these kids an experience they wont soon forget. On the offensive side of the ball, former Ouachita Lion and current Las Vegas Raider wide receiver, Cam Sims, also came back home to help his former rivals with the camp.

