KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Extreme Heat This Week

Tonight: Mostly clear with showers into the overnight hours. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20%

Tuesday: Showers moving through in the early morning becoming mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first half of the day with overnight showers into Sunday. High temperatures in the low 100s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower. High temperatures in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

