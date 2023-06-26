KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Extreme Heat This Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly clear with showers into the overnight hours. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 20%

Tuesday: Showers moving through in the early morning becoming mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first half of the day with overnight showers into Sunday. High temperatures in the low 100s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower. High temperatures in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

