BBB: Avoiding cyber attacks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been a recent DMV data breach, and millions of people have stolen their personal information. Today, Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to protect yourself from cyber-attacks and keep your information safe.

(MCNA) Managed Care of North America, a Medicaid and Children’s health insurance program service provider, suffered a major healthcare data breach that impacted over 8.9 million individuals.

To avoid a cyber-attack, Deal says to:

Monitor your credit.

Change all passwords.

Check your social security benefits.

Report suspected identity theft.

