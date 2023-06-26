BBB: Avoiding cyber attacks

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about ways to avoid cyber-attacks.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There has been a recent DMV data breach, and millions of people have stolen their personal information. Today, Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss ways to protect yourself from cyber-attacks and keep your information safe.

(MCNA) Managed Care of North America, a Medicaid and Children’s health insurance program service provider, suffered a major healthcare data breach that impacted over 8.9 million individuals.

To avoid a cyber-attack, Deal says to:

  • Monitor your credit.
  • Change all passwords.
  • Check your social security benefits.
  • Report suspected identity theft.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STR8W8
ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Severe Storms and Extreme Heat This Week
Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/26
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
BBB: Avoiding cyber attacks
BBB: Avoiding cyber attacks
Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Gus Gus and talk...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Gus Gus!