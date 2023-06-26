Adopt a Pet: Meet Gus Gus!

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Gus Gus and talk about pet adoptions.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Gus Gus.

Gus Gus is a 10-year-old Pomeranian Chihuahua at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter. Unfortunately, he’s not up for adoption. Smith said she brought him to show people what types of animals are available at the shelter.

Currently, OPAS is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the shelter is temporarily closed on Wednesdays. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032. The shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe. Smith says the shelter also has puppies and kittens that need a forever home.

