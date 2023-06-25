Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STR8W8
ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Heat Advisories and the potential for Severe Weather
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation
Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

Latest News

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for Putin
FILE - This 2004 photo provided by the Institute for Exploration, Center for Archaeological...
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other...
Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire