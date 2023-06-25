LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU superstar centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award by USA Baseball on Sunday, June 25.

Crews, a projected top pick in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, helped lead the Tigers to their first CWS Final since 2017 when they played Florida.

The Longwood, Fla. native led the Tigers with a .423 batting average. He had a 1.278 OPS, 104 hits, 16 doubles, a triple, and 18 home runs to go along with 69 RBI.

He became the first player to win the SEC Player of the Year in consecutive years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STR8W8
ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Authorities are investigating after four people were found dead following a fire at a home in...
4 people found dead after fire at Little Rock home, cause under investigation
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Abby Ezell
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Heat Advisories and the potential for Severe Weather
Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital