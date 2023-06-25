KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight, Oppressive Heat Likely This Week

I am keeping an eye on the potential to see a few strong to severe storms overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Our southern Arkansas counties and neighboring northeast Louisiana parishes are under an ENHANCED (level 3 of 5) risk to see severe weather, the I-20 corridor is under a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) risk, and out southern parishes are under a MARGINAL (level 1 of 5) risk. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns, but I cannot entirely rule out a brief tornado. Once the strong storms move out, the heat ramps back up, reaching the lower 100s for high temperatures by midweek.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are likely overnight tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight into the early morning hours on Monday. Some of these storms may be strong to severe. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow: A few lingering showers and storms will be possible before 9AM. Some of these storms may be strong. We will see sunny skies and hot temperatures in the mid 90s for the afternoon. Chance of rain 30% before 9AM.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and VERY HOT temperatures are expected. High temperatures will top out in the low 100s.

