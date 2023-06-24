ATC seizes products from Monroe business, alleges danger to public safety

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe business is under investigation after the Office Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) received complaints that illegal products were allegedly being sold.

On Friday, June 24, Str8 W8 Cannabis Cafe had numerous products seized by the ATC that are considered a danger to public safety, according to ATC Commissioner Earnest Legier.

Legier says the permit holder for the business will have the opportunity to offer a defense during a hearing, for which a date has yet to be set.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.