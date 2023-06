MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe announced a portion of Levee Drive will be closed during the morning hours of Monday, June 26.

Levee Drive, from Pargoud Blvd. to Cuba Blvd., will be closed from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for repairs being made to Bayou Pump No. 3.\

