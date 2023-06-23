Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital

METAIRIE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana Tech nursing student was handed her diploma by Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) on June 24 after she was unable to attend her graduation in May due to a car accident that injured her spinal cord the night before commencement.

Mackenzie Maier was in a car accident the night before Louisiana Tech’s graduation ceremony in May 2023, causing her to sustain severe injuries and miss graduation. Maier has been in rehab at the Touro Infirmary for over two weeks and is expected to be there for another two weeks, according to a press release from Sen. Cassidy’s office.

Long before the accident, when Maier was just four years old, she was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma and was given only a 30% chance to survive. Despite all of the setbacks she has faced, she is now a 22-year-old college graduate.

“Mackenzie’s resilience and wonderful attitude will forever bless her life and everyone she interacts with,” Sen. Cassidy said. “Hats off to Louisiana Tech and Touro for creating this celebration.”

Also at the celebration was Dr. Leslie Guice, President of Louisiana Tech; Dr. Gary Kennedy, Dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Applied and Natural Sciences; and Maier’s parents.

“We appreciate Senator Cassidy helping award Mackenzie her diploma,” Guice said. “We are proud to honor her and encourage her at this difficult time. I admire the senator for having such a strong commitment to education.”

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.