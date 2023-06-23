KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Dangerous Heat Arrives this Weekend

We have one last mild summer day before the heat really begins to take over this weekend and next week. Dangerous heat will be moving in by the late weekend as temperatures soar to the upper 90s and low 100s. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke if you plan to be outside. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the AC. Rain chances will continue to stay very limited, which means we won’t have much relief from the heat.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with highs peaking in the low to 90s. Rain chances remain very low and isolated in nature, so many areas will stay rain-free.

Tonight: Cloud cover will increase over the region ahead of the disturbance that will be arriving from Texas. If this system holds together, it could bring some isolated rain to the region very late tonight. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: A few rain showers could be in the region early in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy and hot as temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 90s. A stray shower remains possible in the afternoon, but chances are only 10%. Humidity will be increasing, and we could see heat advisories return to the forecast.

Sunday: Skies will stay mostly sunny throughout the day, and it will be a hot one. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the daytime high. Make sure you are staying hydrated. A few scattered storms are possible around the region later in the night, with rain chances at 20%.

Monday: Rain chances will remain very low at 20% as an isolated storm, or two continues in the region. This will be due to a weak cold front dropping south. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot day as temperatures peak in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Another round of hot and sunny weather is expected for the ArkLaMiss. Highs will peak in the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very hot as highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s. Dangerous heat can be expected for much of the week.

Thursday: Dangerous heat continues as highs are expected to reach triple-digits once again. Skies will stay sunny, so limit your time outside in the heat.

