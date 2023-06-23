KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Showers Possible Overnight, Heat Cranks Up This Weekend

Today will be a nice and pleasant day across the ArkLaMiss! Temperatures not too hot, humidity not too high, it will be a great summer day to spend some time outdoors. Make sure to soak up the pleasant and slightly cooler weather today, because the heat will begin to ramp up starting this weekend, and will continue through the end of June.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny skies are expected with near-average high temperatures. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s.

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover is expected going into the overnight hours. Showers and a few non-severe storms may enter the area late overnight into the early morning hours. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies are expected, with a slim chance for rain throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures potentially reaching the low-mid 100s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will be HOT, topping out in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers will be possible during the morning. Otherwise, expect hot conditions with temperatures rising into the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT, topping out in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT, topping out in the low 100s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be HOT, topping out in the low 100s.

