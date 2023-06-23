Farmers market officially open in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Farmers Market grand opening was held Monday, June 19. Monroe resident Allison Hamilton said the market is valuable for her because of her son’s kidney disease.

“My son cannot eat all the fast food, so I come here to get a better quality of food where I know it’s going to be from the farm to the table,” Hamilton said. “You can tell by the soil that fresh produce is very different from supermarket produce.”

Rod Milliman, owner of Milliman Mushroom Farm, says the market is going to be a great opportunity for him to showcase the mushrooms that he and his group just started growing around six months ago.

“You cannot get the type of mushrooms we grow in this area,” Milliman said. Milliman says his products will help vegans in the area with food shopping.

Milliman and his group can be found on online at millimanmushroomfarm.com

The market will be open 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.