Farmers market officially open in Monroe

The market will be open 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
The market will be open 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.(De'Vante Martin | KNOE)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Farmers Market grand opening was held Monday, June 19. Monroe resident Allison Hamilton said the market is valuable for her because of her son’s kidney disease.

“My son cannot eat all the fast food, so I come here to get a better quality of food where I know it’s going to be from the farm to the table,” Hamilton said. “You can tell by the soil that fresh produce is very different from supermarket produce.”

Rod Milliman, owner of Milliman Mushroom Farm, says the market is going to be a great opportunity for him to showcase the mushrooms that he and his group just started growing around six months ago.

“You cannot get the type of mushrooms we grow in this area,” Milliman said. Milliman says his products will help vegans in the area with food shopping.

Milliman and his group can be found on online at millimanmushroomfarm.com

The market will be open 7 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
(Source: MGN)
Former financial director of Monroe hospital sentenced for stealing more than half a million from job
Houston is accused of shooting and killing former Louisiana Tech football player Immanuel...
Suspect arrested in shooting death of former Louisiana Tech football player
WLBT General Photo
Police: Pastor shoots wife then himself in McComb hotel; both taken to UMMC
Renzo Rendale Smith
Monroe native killed in Virginia mass shooting, brought back home for funeral

Latest News

Sen. Cassidy handed Mackenzie Maier her nursing diploma at a special graduation ceremony.
Louisiana Tech student recovering from accident receives degree in hospital
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/22
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
LSU previews MCWS Finals against Florida (Full News Conference)