Suspect arrested in shooting death of former Louisiana Tech football player

Houston is accused of shooting and killing former Louisiana Tech football player Immanuel...
Houston is accused of shooting and killing former Louisiana Tech football player Immanuel Turner, 26.(Source: Little Rock Police Department)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a suspect after former Louisiana Tech Football player Immanuel Turner, 26, was shot and killed in Little Rock during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 21.

LRPD responded to a shots-fired call at 2:53 a.m. on June 21 at 11701 Mara Lynn Rd. in Little Rock. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Turner suffering from gunshot wounds.

Turner was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

LRPD says their investigation led them to arrest Halia Houston, 20, on a charge of first-degree murder.

The Louisiana Tech athletics department says Tuner played as a defensive end for Louisiana Tech Football from 2015-2018.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
(Source: MGN)
Former financial director of Monroe hospital sentenced for stealing more than half a million from job
Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Latest News

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago.
Vape taxes set to triple in Louisiana
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Okra.
Nutritional benefits of Okra with nutritionist Jen Avis
Franklin Parish two-way star catching coaches’ eyes.
Javion White continues receiving college offers
Sterlington senior tackle picked up an offer from TCU.
Ace Watch: Mitch Hodnett