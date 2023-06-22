Suspect arrested in shooting death of former Louisiana Tech football player
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - The Little Rock Police Department has arrested a suspect after former Louisiana Tech Football player Immanuel Turner, 26, was shot and killed in Little Rock during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 21.
LRPD responded to a shots-fired call at 2:53 a.m. on June 21 at 11701 Mara Lynn Rd. in Little Rock. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Turner suffering from gunshot wounds.
Turner was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
LRPD says their investigation led them to arrest Halia Houston, 20, on a charge of first-degree murder.
The Louisiana Tech athletics department says Tuner played as a defensive end for Louisiana Tech Football from 2015-2018.
