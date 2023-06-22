KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Heat Dome Building In this Weekend

A heat dome remains situated to our west, but mild heat will continue in the ArkLaMiss for the next couple of days. By this weekend, a warm front will lift north and bring in oppressive heat as temperatures will begin to rise to the upper 90s and potentially triple digits. Unfortunately, the heat is looking to stick around through much, if not all, of next week. Rain chances will just about be nonexistent.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with a very low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s. Stay hydrated if you have to be outside.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with lows dropping into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot, with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances remain very low and isolated in nature, so many areas will stay rain-free.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%. Humidity will be increasing, and we could see heat advisories return to the forecast.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 10%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the daytime high. It will feel quite hot during the afternoon, so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Monday: Rain chances will remain very low at 10% as an isolated storm or two continues in the region. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot day as temperatures peak in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Another round of hot and sunny weather is expected for the ArkLaMiss. Highs will peak in the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the low 100s.

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot as highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s. Dangerous heat can be expected for much of the week.

