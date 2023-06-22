KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Seasonal Friday, Heating Up Over the Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with lows dropping into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot, with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances remain very low and isolated in nature, so many areas will stay rain-free.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%. Humidity will be increasing, and we could see heat advisories return to the forecast.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 10%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the daytime high. It will feel quite hot during the afternoon, so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Monday: Rain chances will remain very low at 10% as an isolated storm or two continues in the region. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot day as temperatures peak in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Another round of hot and sunny weather is expected for the ArkLaMiss. Highs will peak in the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the low 100s.

Wednesday: Sunny and very hot as highs will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s. Dangerous heat can be expected for much of the week.

