State issues more safety steps to protect against MOVEit cyber breach

Cyber Security
Cyber Security(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is a news release from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced that additional information has been added to the website nextsteps.la.gov to help Louisianans better protect themselves against identity theft in light of last week’s MOVEit cybersecurity breach in Louisiana as well as several other states and countries. It also provides answers to some of the most frequently asked questions. Louisiana is one of several states, federal agencies, private entities, and international organizations impacted by the incident. MOVEit is an industry-leading third-party data transfer service that is widely used to send large files.

Click here for FAQs.

“We’re continuing to monitor the impact of this incident and aside from the Office of Motor Vehicles, there’s no indication that any additional agencies are affected,” said GOHSEP Director Casey Tingle. “There’s also no evidence that the data has been sold, used, shared or released. We know that many people have many questions about what happened and the updated information on the website is designed to provide answers to help everyone better understand how the state is responding and what they can do to protect their personal information. In addition to working with state agencies, we are also in constant contact with our federal partners to identify the scope and severity of this incident and will continue to provide any new information as it becomes available.”

Anyone who suspects fraudulent activity on their credit reports or possible identity theft is strongly encouraged to immediately contact the issuer of their credit card, loan, or financial service. Also report such instances to the credit reporting agencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (identitytheft.gov), and Consumer Protection Division of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Please remain vigilant for attempted scams, phishing efforts, or communications from unknown sources, and report any such activity to Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange Center at 1-800-434-8007.

The state remains in contact with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to ensure that any new intelligence or resources are made available to Louisiana’s citizens. CISA is also contacting private entities that may have been impacted. If it is discovered that any other Louisiana data resources have been impacted, information will be released as soon as it is verified.

