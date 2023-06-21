Project 4 Hope preparing for Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament

Project for Hope is preparing for the first annual Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With the summer season officially beginning today, people are searching for fun things to do. one organization is offering fun activities while doing something positive for a good cause.

Project 4 Hope, also known as Ouachita Regional Veterans Association (ORVA), is hosting a fundraiser in July and the proceeds are going to benefit veterans in need.

The organization has 8 acres in Arcadia that they are preparing to house homeless veterans. Currently, they have 3 cabins and are expecting to finish up in early Fall, according to Sandra Jones, the volunteer director for the organization. Jones says the Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament fundraiser will create funds to help finish the project.

The tournament will be at Lazarre Park in West Monroe on Saturday, July 8th at 6 p.m. Registration for the tournament can be found on their Facebook page and you can also register at 5:30 p.m. before the tournament starts.

