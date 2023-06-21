Monroe family brings home son, brother for funeral; victim of Virginia mass shooting

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe family held a funeral Wednesday afternoon for their relative, who was tragically killed in the June 6th mass shooting in Richmond, Va.

The Smith family is still grieving the loss of their son and brother Renzo Rendale Smith. CBS News reported two people were killed and five others were wounded after a high school graduation ceremony on June 6, 2023 in Richmond. Monroe native Renzo was shot and killed in that mass shooting, moments after his son’s graduation. The mass shooting also took the life of his son, Shawn Jackson, from Virginia. Renzo’s sister, Rennada Smith Bass, says June 6th tragically changed their lives forever.

“Renzo was a loving son... a loving father... he was a loving husband... and most of all, he’s my baby brother,” says Bass. “And I’m going to miss my brother. I miss my brother.”

Renzo’s Monroe family and wife, Tameeka Jackson-Smith from Virginia, held his funeral at Saint James #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Richwood, where he was baptized at a young age and sang in the youth choir.

Renzo’s family honored his life Wednesday in a location just seconds from the high school that helped mold him into the man that he became. Just a few blocks down from Renzo’s home church, he attended Richwood High School, where he completed his senior year.

“To the family, this is home. It means a lot to us to be able to bring him back home. He went and served his country. He lived in Virginia with his family. But we had to bring him home, and home is always where the heart is,” says Bass.

Renzo will be buried Monday, June 26 at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.