KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Mild Summer Days Through the End of the Workweek

Happy first day of summer! It is the longest day of the year as we will start to gradually lose daylight after today. Thankfully, no oppressive heat is in the forecast as temperatures will remain very seasonal over the next few days. Humidity will be slightly lower as our stalled front has dropped a little further, also taking our rain chances with it. By this weekend, though, the front will lift back north and bring higher humidity and temperatures.

Today: Another hot one as highs climb into the low and mid 90s. It will be a great day to cool off at the pool. Skies will be mostly sunny around the region.

Tonight: A few passing clouds can be expected in the region, but lows will drop into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies, with a very low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s. Stay hydrated if you have to be outside.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, with highs peaking in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances remain very low and isolated in nature, so many areas will stay rain-free.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%. Humidity will be increasing, and we could see heat advisories return to the forecast.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 10%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the daytime high. It will feel quite hot during the afternoon, so make sure you are staying hydrated.

Monday: Rain chances will remain very low at 10% as an isolated storm or two continues in the region. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot day as temperatures peak in the upper 90s.

Tuesday: Another round of hot and sunny weather is expected for the ArkLaMiss. Highs will peak in the upper 90s, but it will feel more like the low 100s.

