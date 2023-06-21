KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Near-Normal Temperatures Before a Weekend Warm-Up

Tonight: We could see a few passing clouds for this evening with lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies and stray showers are possible, but the chance for rain is very low. High temperatures will be right around average in the low to mid-90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies once again with highs in the low to mid-90s. We do have isolated chances for rain, but for most areas, we will stay rain free.

Saturday: A low chance for a few showers and storms to begin the weekend with rain chances at 10%. Humidity will also be on the rise as we head into the weekend making high temperatures warm once again with highs in mid to upper 90s.

Sunday: Another low-end chance for rain as we could see showers and storms begin to develop with rain chances at 10%. Temperatures will be very warm as we do climb into the upper 90s for daytime highs.

Monday: Rain chances once again remain low at 10% due to isolated showers and storms. High temperatures will once again make it back into the upper 90s for another hot day.

Tuesday: Another hot and sunny day for the ArkLaMiss with highs in the upper 90s feeling more like the triple digits.

