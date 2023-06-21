Jackson Police searching for suspects who murdered 21-year-old woman, unborn child

From left to right: Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22
From left to right: Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help in locating two suspects in a double homicide case.

According to JPD, a 21-year-old Black female and her unborn child were murdered by Jshontiez McClendon, 21, and Jmarquiez McClendon, 22, on June 12.

These individuals are considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on these individuals contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355 TIPS (8477)

