GSU creates first Ph.D. criminology program in Louisiana

The program is the first Ph.D. program at Grambling State.
The program is the first Ph.D. program at Grambling State.(KSLA)
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is advancing its higher learning opportunities for graduate students. The historically black college is now offering a Doctor of Philosophy in Criminology and Justice Administration, becoming the first in the state to do so.

This comes two years after the board of regents granted approval for the program. Dr. Tazinski Lee said recent police shootings of unarmed citizens shaped the curriculum.

“We just felt that we needed to do something,” Dr. Lee said. “And perhaps a degree that will help individuals focus on creating new policies was nonexistent.”

Dr. Lee said the program will be a catalyst for community renewal. The two concentrations within the degree are Minorities and Social Injustice Policy, and Justice Policy and Administration.

Dr. Karletta White-Langhorn, graduate coordinator and Grambling State alum, said this program is a great opportunity for future students.

“As an alum who went outside to complete my Ph.D. work, I can only say I would have been estatic and really excited to continue my education here at Grambling State University if this program would’ve been around back when I completed undergraduate school,” Dr. White-Langhorn said.

The program is also the first Ph.D. program at Grambling. Lee said the program will be open to all regardless of degree background.

“Our program is multidisciplinary. If you have a major or master’s in political science, public administration, social work, psychology, we welcome you. Come in and find out as much as you can.”

The program is scheduled to begin this upcoming fall semester. Enrollment is currently open to those who have completed their master’s degree.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four crude oil tanks exploded near Farmerville on June 20, 2023.
Farmerville explosion results in 1 death, 4 injuries
The 68-year-old woman died at the scene.
Ambulance runs over, crushes woman during wellness check, officials say
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Police lights generic
Sterlington man arrested following shots fired complaint
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Mild Summer Days Through the End of the Workweek

Latest News

Cyber Security
State issues more safety steps to protect against MOVEit cyber breach
Project for Hope is preparing for the first annual Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament.
Project 4 Hope preparing for Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament
Project for Hope is preparing for the first annual Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament.
Project for hope preparing for the Hook 4 Hope Bass Tournament
Seven NELA football squads compete at Ouachita.
7 on 7 football games heat up across NELA