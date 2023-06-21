Former financial director of Monroe hospital sentenced for stealing more than half a million from job

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana announced on June 21 that Edward Calloway, 44, of West Monroe, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud charges in December 2022.

Calloway worked for G.B. Cooley Hospital in Monroe first as a staff accountant from 2010-2016 and then as the financial director from 2016-2019. In 2012, Calloway began wiring funds into his personal bank account from the hospital’s general fund, sinking fund, and payroll accounts. The theft continued until his employment ended in 2019 and resulted in $892,602.18 stolen from the hospital.

“G.B. Cooley Hospital Service is an iconic medical and counseling services provider to northeast Louisiana residents who need specialized care due to mental and physical issues and is funded by state and federal taxpayer dollars,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Mr. Calloway had a fiduciary duty as Financial Director to oversee these state and federal funds in a prudent fashion to the benefit of Cooley’s residents and clients, not himself. Instead, he took advantage of these individuals by stealing this money for his personal gain and has now been held accountable. We will be vigilant and unwavering in our duty to protect the interests our most vulnerable citizens in the district and the taxpayer dollar.”

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service, Louisiana Office of State Inspector General and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Alexander C. Van Hook, special counsel to the U.S. attorney.

