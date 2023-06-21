Ackenhausen brilliant in first start as Tigers shutout the Vols, avoids elimination

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers met up with the Tennessee Volunteers for the fifth time this season and the second time in the College World Series in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 20.

With the season on the line for the Tigers, head coach Jay Johnson turned to Nate Ackenhausen who got the start for the Tigers, his first of the season, and was brilliant going six innings, allowing four hits, and striking out seven. Ackenhausen is the first Tiger to get his first career start in CWS.

LSU collected eight hits in their 5-0 win over the Volunteers to avoid elimination.

The Tigers got things going in the top of the first inning as Cade Beloso picked up his first RBI of the CWS scoring Dylan Crews from third to take a 1-0 lead.

LSU would add another run in the top of the sixth inning after Tre’ Morgan got things started with a leadoff double followed by a bunt single by Gavin Dugas and an error by the third baseman would allow Morgan to score to make it 2-0.

Tennessee would threaten in the bottom of the seventh inning after an error by LSU’s Jordan Thompson to load the bases and extend the inning, but Riley Cooper would get the ground out to first base to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Tigers would draw three hit-by pitches loading the bases and then a wild pitch would allow Morgan to score from third to extend their lead to 3-0.

Dylan Crews would add some huge insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning as he launched a two-run, opposite field home run to right field to extend the LSU lead to 5-0.

LSU will have their season on the line once again as they face Wake Forest on Wednesday, June 20 at 6:07 p.m.

