Sterlington man arrested following shots fired complaint

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a complaint of shots fired at a residence in a West Sterlington neighborhood on June 15 around 11 p.m.

The caller told deputies they believed the shooter was someone that was recently evicted from the residence where the shots were heard.

When UPSO deputies arrived, they located Daniel Dean King Jr., 41, of Sterlington, sitting outside. They observed King trying to hide a firearm under his foot while talking to them. King was detained by deputies and denied firing shots. During an investigation, UPSO found four shell casings and the handgun near King.

Deputies contacted the homeowner who told them King had recently been evicted and did not have permission to be there. King was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for criminal trespassing and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is set at $51,500.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.