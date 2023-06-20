Officials warn not to throw away batteries in the trash - here’s why

Please dispose of those batteries at proper locations.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KALB) - Louisiana officials are warning residents not to throw batteries and other flammable materials in the garbage.

Coastal Environmental Services - St. Tammany Parish/Northshore posted on Facebook this week that two small batteries caused the trash in one of their trucks to catch fire. The driver was able to eject the load prior to the truck catching on fire. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public to keep yourself, your families and sanitation workers safe by following these tips:

ALKALINE/9-VOLT BATTERIES

  • Keep batteries in their original packaging until you are ready to use them. If loose, keep the posts covered with masking, duct, or electrical tape. Prevent the posts from coming in contact with metal objects.
  • Keep them someplace safe where they won’t be tossed around.
  • Store batteries standing up.
  • 9-volt batteries should not be stored loose in a drawer.
  • Do not store them in containers with other batteries.
  • 9-volt batteries should not be thrown away with the trash.
  • They can come in contact with other batteries or pieces of metal.
  • 9-volt batteries can be taken to a collection site for household hazardous waste.
  • To be safe, cover the positive and negative posts with masking, duct, or electrical tape before getting rid of the batteries.
  • Check with your city or town for the best way to get rid of batteries.

