No. 1 Wake Forest outlasts No. 5 LSU; Tigers face Vols in elimination game

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The top two teams in all of college baseball faced off in the College World Series on Monday, June 19 featuring No. 1 Wake Forest vs. No. 5 LSU. The only two teams to be ranked No. 1 this season.

The top-ranked Demon Deacons took down the Tigers 3-2. LSU will face Tennessee in an elimination game on Tuesday, June 20.

Ty Floyd got the start on the mound for the Tigers and was brilliant through the first five innings striking out a season-high 10 batters, walking four, and allowing two runs, on two hits.

LSU got on the board first in the top of the third inning as Tommy White picked up an RBI single to give them a 1-0 lead. Tre’ Morgan would follow with an RBI triple to make it 2-0.

With the Tigers holding on to a 2-0 lead, Floyd would get into trouble in the sixth inning as he walked three straight to load the bases. Thatcher Hurd would come in to relieve Floyd and got a double play and a strikeout to end Wake’s threat in the sixth.

In the top of the eighth inning, Morgan would get things going with a leadoff double followed by Hayden Traviniski reaching first base on a fielder’s choice advancing Morgan to third. However, the Tigers would get nothing in the inning as Morgan was gunned down at the plate on a hard-hit ball to third base, and then Gavin Dugas would end the inning on a double play.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Wake Forest would get their first lead of the game after an RBI single from Bennett Lee scoring Danny Corona from second to make it 3-2.

