Monroe dog trainer helps keep animals safe at Dubach pet hotel until power restored

DUBACH, La. (KNOE) - Crews in Lincoln Parish were working since Monday morning to restore power in some neighborhoods after the power got knocked out by the overnight storm.

KNOE drove around parts of US-167 in Dubach to catch the progress of power restoration and clearing of roads early Monday afternoon. Along Hwy. LA-822, crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development were removing debris and trees from roadways and guiding cars as they were passing through.

Upon arriving at Della Road, more crews were working on the lines in order to get the power going.

A pet hotel on Della Road operated without power between the early morning time and before 3 p.m. They were forced to take extra precautions to make sure all pets remained safe in the heat. The pet hotel owner had to ask her dog trainer out of Monroe to help keep the pets safe. The owner was without power at her home and also the pet hotel building.

Hali Harvey, who’s the dog trainer for Petite Paws Pet Hotel in Dubach, received a call from the pet hotel owner around 6:15 a.m. while she was already making her way to work. Harvey lives in Monroe and wasn’t affected by power outages. She says she was able to help make sure she and the dogs did not get overheated while the owner was out.

“And while it is cool in there right now, it’s not as cool as it would normally be. And then, also, their bedding and everything that we always keep washed and refreshed - we’re having to like just slowly... just kind of here and there just spot clean as much as we can; give this dog a blanket - some of them can do without blankets and their fine,” says Harvey. “And then once we get our power back, and we can do laundry and get everybody clean and fresh blankets.”

Some nearby residents, who use their daycare services, were without power. Harvey said there weren’t any critical worries from residents concerning their pets. In addition, she stated they were doing everything they could so the pets could remain safe while power was being restored at their homes.

“We’re doing an extra round of breaks outside. We’re making sure every time we walk through, we’re doing another water check,” says Harvey. “We do have a small generator that’s running. It can’t power the whole facility, but it’s enough to get a couple of the fans running, and then we have them strategically placed to where it’s kind of moving the air through. And that way, it’s not really kind of getting stale and just too hot.”

Crews restored power along Della Road and at the pet hotel before 3 p.m. Monday.

