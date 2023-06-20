Louisiana Department of Insurance offering guidance to homeowners following recent storms

Downed Power Lines and trees remain all over the area from Wednesday’s storm.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Did your home get damaged during recent severe weather? The Louisiana Department of Insurance is providing guidance to homeowners affected by recent storms.

Commissioner Jim Donlon encourages policyholders to contact their insurance agents to file a claim as soon as possible.

“In the weeks following a loss, policyholders who feel their claim has not been properly resolved by their insurer can call us and file a complaint,” said Commissioner Donelon. “Policyholders need to know they have a right to file a supplemental claim if they find additional damage or if the increased cost of materials made the initial payment insufficient to cover the loss.”

If you feel your claim has not been properly resolved, call 1-(800)-259-5300.

LDI says homeowners should follow these tips to file a claim for property damage after severe weather:

  • Contact your insurance company or agent as soon as possible. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready. Make sure your agent and insurance company have your correct contact information.
  • Keep receipts for any necessary inspections or repairs you make. These expenses may be reimbursable under your policy. Do not make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the damage.
  • Take pictures or videos of the damage. Visually document the damage before cleaning up or making temporary repairs. Attempt to separate damaged personal property items from undamaged items, but do not throw them away. Keeping these items will help the claims adjuster assist you in completing an inventory of the items lost.
  • Read your policy. Even if you have full coverage, you still have an obligation to mitigate your damage by taking actions such as putting a tarp on your roof and boarding up broken windows. Keep your receipts for expenses incurred in taking these temporary measures.
  • When an adjuster visits your property, make sure you ask for identification. You can call the LDI or visit their website to verify his or her licensure.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet Miss Louisiana 2023, Makenzie Scroggs!
Meet Miss Louisiana 2023, Makenzie Scroggs!
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
FILE PHOTO: Lightning in West Ashley from Erika M Morin
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share Your Weather Photos Here
road closed generic
Lincoln Parish announces temporary road closures
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/20
Breaking news
Hwy 15 north reopened to traffic following gas explosion
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session