KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: A Few Severe Storms Possible Today

Severe weather threats remain in the forecast for this Tuesday as storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and a brief tornado or two. After today, our storm chances will finally calm day, and summer will be taking over. The heat will be building in, with many areas feeling like the triple-digits for much of the week. Highs, for the most part, will stay near the average until this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the low to mid 90s. A few scattered storms are possible throughout the day, with rain chances at 30%. These storms could be strong to severe at times and produce large hail and damaging winds.

Tonight: A few storms may linger around the region, but rain chances are 20%. Otherwise, skies will stay partly cloudy, with lows falling into the low 70s.

Tomorrow: Another hot one as highs climb into the low and mid 90s, but it will feel like the low 100s. Skies will be mostly sunny around the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with a very low chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s. Stay hydrated if you have to be outside.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. Rain chances remain very low and isolated.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 20%. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s for the daytime high.

Monday: Rain chances will remain at 20% as an isolated storm, or two continues in the region. Otherwise, it’ll be another hot day as temperatures peak in the mid and upper 90s.

