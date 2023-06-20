KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Mainly Dry, Staying Warm

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
After some rain showers and thunderstorms across some of our southern parishes today, quieter weather is on the way for the evening.

Tonight, expect a clearing sky with temperatures down into the low 70s.

Wednesday will bring mostly sunny conditions. It will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s.

Thursday will bring bright and mostly sunny conditions. It will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Friday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds to the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s across the region.

Saturday will bring warmth, with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Sunday will bring more warmth with temperatures reach the mid and upper 90s across the region. It will mostly sunny as well.

Monday will keep the heat around. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s with mostly sunny conditions.

Tuesday will continue with the heat. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. It will be sunny as well.

