Heavy drinkers really don’t ‘hold their liquor,’ study says

FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.
FILE - Heavy drinkers experience impairment after drinking, too, a study says.(Source: CNN/Stringer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research appears to debunk the popular belief that heavy drinkers can “hold their liquor.”

According to the study, people with alcohol use disorder, or what used to be called alcoholism, were significantly impaired up to three hours after downing several drinks.

Researchers tested various types of drinkers with a beverage equivalent to four to five drinks.

At first, the study supported the notion that heavy drinkers can manage their alcohol without impairment.

Both heavy drinkers and those with alcohol use disorder had no problems with a cognitive test 30 minutes after consuming the drink, whereas lighter drinkers felt sedated and fatigued.

But both groups still had trouble with their motor function.

Researchers also gave some participants with alcohol use disorder another drink to mimic their typical intake.

They were 50% more impaired after that drink.

The study was published Sunday in the journal “Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet Miss Louisiana 2023, Makenzie Scroggs!
Meet Miss Louisiana 2023, Makenzie Scroggs!
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
FILE PHOTO: Lightning in West Ashley from Erika M Morin
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Share Your Weather Photos Here
road closed generic
Lincoln Parish announces temporary road closures
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway

Latest News

The Brooklyn federal court trial was the first to result from a spate of U.S. prosecutions...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
Louisiana State Master Trooper Kory York exits the Union Parish Courthouse in Farmerville after...
Kory York moves to have his indictment dropped in case of Ronald Greene’s death
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/20