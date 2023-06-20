Gumbo Grant seeks to bring high speed internet service to Ouachita Parish

By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the technological era we live in, the internet is a vital tool for survival, so today there will be a meeting to discuss bringing high-speed internet to Ouachita Parish. It’s through the Gumbo Grant. The Gumbo Grant is set to distribute 1.3 billion dollars through Louisiana to expand high-speed internet access.

The meeting will be today (June 20th), at the Ollie Burns Branch Library in Richwood at 5:30 p.m.

Steve Wallace from the Citizen’s Broadband Advisory Committee joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the meeting. He says all of the committee’s meetings are public and that they are moving the meetings around so people in different parts of the area can voice their opinion. He says bringing high-speed internet to the area became a big deal during the pandemic because many people were working from home at the time. Without it, it became a big problem because many people failed classes.

