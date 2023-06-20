Civil rights trail marker to be unveiled in Town of Jonesboro

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Town of Jonesboro have announced a marker that marks the area’s history in the fight for civil rights.

Construction for the new civil rights trail marker along Hwy. 167, also known as Richard Zuber Thruway in Jonesboro, started earlier last week, according to Mayor James Harris. The marker will be dedicated to the Deacons for Defense and Justice. The National Archives writes the group was founded in 1964 in Jonesboro to protect civil rights activists from the Ku Klux Klan.

“They protected our communities - African-American communities... back during the civil rights era. Two of the churches were burned,” says Harris. “Basically, watchmen... they were armed protection during those days.”

One resident of Jonesboro, Mary Ellis, says she’s a product of the civil rights era and can remember how the Deacons for Defense and Justice protected communities.

“These people were diligently helping us. We marched, we did all this stuff and they just came behind,” says Ellis.

Mayor Harris says when people see the marker while driving along the highway, he wants them to remember the Deacons for Defense and Justice began in Jonesboro.

“And now, we’re recognizing these gentlemen for standing up - the brave men and women during this timeframe, and our children need to know that,” says Harris.

The Office of Lt. Gov. of La. Billy Nungesser and the Town of Jonesboro are scheduled to unveil the marker Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.