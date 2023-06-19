Meet Miss Louisiana 2023, Makenzie Scroggs!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday, June 17, the 60th Miss Louisiana was held right here in Monroe. Makenzie Scroggs took home the title of Miss Louisiana 2023 and spoke with KNOE about what she hopes to accomplish.

“Being able to be on that stage that I dreamed about, being able to dance on that stage I dreamed about ever since I was seven years old was just so heartwarming, and it was the best experience ever.”

Scroggs says pageantry has taught her to be confident, well-spoken and kind to everyone she comes across. This was her second year competing in the Miss Louisiana competition. A Marksville native, Scroggs says she is working towards her BFA in Dance at Northwestern State University.

Throughout her reign, Makenzie will promote her community service initiative “Being True to Being You,” which she started at the age of 15. She says she is working to instill confidence in Louisianians of all ages.

“I’ve been able to be a role model to over seven hundred people, just implementing them with my confidence-building workshops. I’ve been able to go to schools, and I’ve been able to reach my college campus of Northwestern State University. And I can’t wait to reach the whole state of Louisiana with it.”

In addition to being crowned Miss Louisiana, Scroggs was also awarded a $10,000 scholarship and a $1,000 Glenda Moss Memorial Passion for Dance Scholarship.

“I’m excited to be able to just fulfill my dreams, and to be able to further my education, and open up my own dance studio, and fulfill and install that love of dance that my dance teacher installed in me.”

Scroggs says she is excited to go to Miss America - a dream come true for her and her mother.

“Me and my mom were joking that she’s never been to a Miss America in person, and she’s always dreamed of that. And I told her at a young age, I was like ‘I’ll bring you, don’t you worry!’ So being able to actually fulfill that dream and fulfill that promise that I made to her at a little age is just so heart heartwarming, and I’m so excited.”

As Miss Louisiana, Scroggs says she is ready to take the world by storm.

“I’m so ready to use this job and use this crown as a tool to show people that no matter what, if you are confident in yourself, and if you are yourself, you’re able to achieve anything that you put your mind to. And in my eyes, when you’re able to reach your dreams and goals, that is success.”

