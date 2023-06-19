Lincoln Parish announces temporary road closures

By De’Vante Martin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Parish Police Jury announced on Facebook a list of temporary road closures due to recent storms.

Road closures include Della Rd. between Barmore Rd. and Hwy 822, Harkins Rd., Holder Rd. between Mulehead Rd. and Hwy. 151 and Henry Rd. between Hamilton Rd. and Hwy 151.

The police jury says once utility crew have repaired the lines the roads will be reopened.

