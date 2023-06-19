KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Heat Building In; Severe Storms Remain Isolated

Our unsettled weather pattern continues for a couple more days as isolated severe storms will stay in the forecast for tonight and into parts of tomorrow. The heat will be building this week as heat indices will be climbing into the low 100s. Make sure to take care of yourself and drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Today, Juneteenth: If you are planning to head to any Juneteenth events, make sure to grab a water bottle and stay hydrated. Highs will climb to the mid and upper 90s under sunny skies.

Tonight: Skies will stay mostly clear around the region into tonight, but a few isolated storms are possible. Rain chances are 20%. Lows will drop into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the low to mid. A few scattered storms are possible throughout the day, with rain chances at 30%. These storms could be strong to severe at times and produce large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday: Another hot one as highs climb into the low and mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny around the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. Rain chances remain isolated at 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s for the daytime high.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.