KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: Heat Building In; Severe Storms Remain Isolated

Tonight: Skies will stay mostly clear around the region into tonight, but a few isolated storms are possible. Rain chances are 20%. Lows will drop into the low and mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hot with another day of highs in the low to mid. A few scattered storms are possible throughout the day, with rain chances at 30%. These storms could be strong to severe at times and produce large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday: Another hot one as highs climb into the low and mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny around the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will peak in the low and mid 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, with highs peaking in the low 90s. Rain chances remain isolated at 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot as temperatures will be rising into the mid and upper 90s. Any rain will be very limited as chances are only 10%.

Sunday: A few scattered storms are possible around the region, with rain chances at 30%. Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 90s for the daytime high.

