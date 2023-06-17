Monroe offers youth free swimming lessons

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The city of Monroe offered free swimming lessons Saturday morning at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center. The lessons were 30 minutes sessions for each registered child.

Jesse Allen, a local father in the community, says he hopes that the training continues throughout the summer.

“I definitely think that it is a great opportunity for kids at a young age to learn how to swim,” Allen said. “If they’re ever out at any water type function and do not know how to swim, they’ll be able to utilize those skills, so it is a great way for the community to come together.”

Allen and other parents in attendance said they will continue to bring their children to lessons in the future. Free swimming will continue on July 1 and July 15 for children in the area.

