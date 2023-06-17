Miss Louisiana Pageant preliminary competition continues

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Miss Louisiana Pageant preliminary competition continued on June 16 at the Jack Howard Theater in Monroe.

27 contestants competed tonight in on-stage question, talent, health and fitness and evening wear.

Scores from tonight were tabulated to determine the top ten that will compete in the finals competition tomorrow.

Tonight’s preliminary and scholarship awards winners are:

• Preliminary Evening Wear $500 Scholarship: Contestant #13, Jourdan Waddell (Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival)

• Preliminary Alpha Evening Wear $250 Scholarship: Contestant #7, Leslie Hobgood (Miss University of Louisiana Monroe)

• Preliminary Talent $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #27, Chanley Patterson (Miss Louisiana Tech University)

• Preliminary Alpha Talent $500 Scholarship: Contestant #27, Chanley Patterson (Miss Louisiana Tech University)

• Women in Business $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #25, Sarah Catherine LaBorde (Miss Louisiana Stockshow)

• Women in Education $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #18, Olivia Grace George (Miss Union Parish)

• Women in Health Sciences $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #27, Chanley Patterson (Miss Louisiana Tech University)

• Women in Mass Communications $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #12, Jacie Brant (Miss Minden)

• Women in Performing Arts $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #7, Leslie Hobgood (Miss University of Louisiana Monroe)

• STEM Scholarship (2 for $500): Contestant #6, Megan Magri (Miss Twin Cities) and Contestant #27, Chanley Patterson (Miss Louisiana Tech University)

• Glenda Moss Memorial Passion for Dance $1,000 Scholarship: Contestant #22, Makenzie Scroggs (Miss Nachitoches City of Lights)

• Community Service 1st Runner-Up $500 Scholarship: Contestant #3, Kyndall Smith (Miss Acadiana)

Congratulations to all the preliminary and scholarship winners!

Be sure to tune into KNOE News at 8 pm tomorrow night, June 17 to find out which contestants make it to the top ten and who is crowned Miss Louisiana 2023.

Plus, Jessica Torricelli will interview the newly crowned Miss Louisiana 2023 live tomorrow night at 10 pm.

