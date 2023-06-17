A look at Ruston‘s ties to the railroad industry

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Railroads have been a part of Ruston and Lincoln Parish’s history.

“Our history is intimately, intimately related to the railroad industry. Ruston wouldn’t even be here as the town it is if it were not for the railroads,” said former Ruston Chamber of Commerce president Andrew Holbrook.

Rick Godley, Director of the Lincoln Parish Museum, says the announcement for the new Amtrak has an interesting timing. “I just think it’s maybe coincidental or not so coincidental that Amtrak is coming back 150 years later,” said Godley.

Lincoln Parish is celebrating 150 years and would not be on the map if the railroad had headed in a different direction.

“Prior to Ruston, there was no town. It was cotton fields. It was sheepherders. It was farming. The railroad made all the difference in the world,” said Godley.

The sheriff at the time, Robert Russ, offered the railroad a deal.

“A considerable amount of property for cheap or for free. And if they would locate the rail line through here,” said Holbrook.

So, the railroad came, and so did the people.

“Came from Vicksburg, through Monroe, Ruston, Grambling. As a matter of fact, Grambling had its own junction, on to Shreveport,” said Godley.

The city of Ruston’s design is a bit different because of the railroad.

“The streets in Ruston, many of our streets are rather wide for a town that’s been around for as long as we’ve been around. And that’s because the entire town was laid out by railroad engineers,” said Holbrook.

Even Louisiana Tech University’s location can be attributed to the railroad.

“Ruston formed the College in 1889. When Baton Rouge was looking at putting an institution here in the northern part of the state, they had originally targeted Minden. They already have a college called Ruston College. Let’s put our university in Ruston, and that’s where the Louisiana Poly Technical Institute came from,” said Godley.

“It wouldn’t be a Louisiana Tech ball game if we didn’t have a rally train come through during baseball season, and it wouldn’t be a complete Peach Festival concert without the band being drowned out by the locomotive engines every now and then,” said Holbrook.

Amtrak is still considering the possibility of bringing passenger rail to northeast Louisiana. If the past is a predictor, it could only be positive for a railroad town like Ruston.

